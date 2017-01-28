Defending champion Kerri Einarson eliminated from Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG – East St. Paul’s Kerri Einarson came up short in her bid for a second straight provincial women’s curling title.

The defending champion was eliminated from the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 12-3 loss to Darcy Robertson in Saturday’s tiebreaker at Eric Coy Arena.

Robertson stole deuces in the fourth and seventh ends as well as four points in the eighth en route to the victory. The two-time Manitoba Scotties winner also scored two points in the sixth. She added singles in the first and third ends.

Einarson was only able to put up a point in the second and a deuce in the fifth.

The two skips were forced to play a tiebreaker after finishing in a three-way tie with Michelle Englot for first place in their group. Englot ended up winning the pool with a better pre-game draw-to-the-button average.

With the win, Robertson advances to the 2-vs-2 page playoff game. She’ll face Shannon Birchard who beat Brandon’s Cheryl Reed 11-4 in a tiebreaker to advance.

The 1-vs-1 match will feature Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Jones and Englot.

The provincial final is set for 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The winner will represent Manitoba at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catherines, Ont. next month.