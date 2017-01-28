Tiebreakers needed at Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG – The top page playoff game at the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts will feature a pair of seven-time provincial champions from different provinces.

Saskatchewan’s Michelle Englot and her Winnipeg-based rink qualified for the 1-vs-1 game despite losing her last two matches. Englot fell 8-4 in nine ends to Cathy Overton-Clapham this morning. A few sheets over, Darcy Robertson doubled defending provincial champion Kerri Einarson 10-5. The results forced a three-way tie between Englot, Robertson and Einarson for first place in the red group. Englot ended up winning the pool with a better pre-game draw-to-the-button average.

Englot will take on St. Vital skip Jennifer Jones in this evening’s page playoff. The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship final while the loser is knocked over to the semifinal.

Two tiebreakers are needed to decided who will meet in the 2-vs-2 game. Einarson faces Robertson in a rematch for second place in the red group. Shannon Birchard will play Cheryl Reed in the black group tiebreaker after both skips lost their final round-robin games.