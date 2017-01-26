Zoos engage in epically adorable Twitter battle

If your Twitter feed has been a black hole of fake news and depressing updates lately, get ready for a little levity thanks to #CuteAnimalTweetOff.
Its adorableness is baked right into the hashtag, and was the result of a friendly battle between two zoos — the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the Virginia Aquarium — over which housed the cutest critters.
It all started with the National Zoo’s announcement of a new grey seal pup and was escalated when one Twitter user egged on the Virginia Aquarium to up the cute factor.
And an epically endearing Twitter battle erupted.
Before long, the competition crossed borders into Canada and the U.K., where zoos got in on the game by tweeting photos of baby animals born in their care.
We’ve collected a sampling of what’s currently taking over the social media network. (Warning: You may want to grab a pillow to muffle your squeals.)
There’s no word on a winner, but our money is on the panda.
