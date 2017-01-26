Zoos engage in epically adorable Twitter battle

If your Twitter feed has been a black hole of fake news and depressing updates lately, get ready for a little levity thanks to #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

Its adorableness is baked right into the hashtag, and was the result of a friendly battle between two zoos — the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and the Virginia Aquarium — over which housed the cutest critters.

It all started with the National Zoo’s announcement of a new grey seal pup and was escalated when one Twitter user egged on the Virginia Aquarium to up the cute factor.

And an epically endearing Twitter battle erupted.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Before long, the competition crossed borders into Canada and the U.K., where zoos got in on the game by tweeting photos of baby animals born in their care.

We’ve collected a sampling of what’s currently taking over the social media network. (Warning: You may want to grab a pillow to muffle your squeals.)

"I shall call you squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my squishy" 🐟

*🎤 drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/jwTw24Q3q1 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 26, 2017

It looks like the #cuteanimaltweetoff might continue fur-ever & we're not mad about it so here's a paw-sitively precious lion cub #tbt. pic.twitter.com/zpeRlYlKjk — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) January 26, 2017

Yep. We're just gonna leave this 12-day old black bear cub right here for the #cuteanimaltweetoff. @nationalzoo @VAAquarium pic.twitter.com/MF7oJLXYqU — Wildlife Center VA (@WCVtweets) January 26, 2017

Late to the party, but really who can resist this sweet red panda face? #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/4FYF1Qp7nd — Rosamond Gifford Zoo (@SyracuseZoo) January 25, 2017

#TBT to when our adorable Sumatran tiger cubs were just a few days old! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/C6QmJHYmLw — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) January 26, 2017

Y'all, we might be late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff, but we have a strong contender. Meet Rowan! pic.twitter.com/2BxGS4s381 — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 26, 2017

There’s no word on a winner, but our money is on the panda.