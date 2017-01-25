Douglas Garland triple-murder trial: graphic evidence to continue Wednesday

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A key investigator from the Calgary Police Forensic Crime Scene Unit is continuing his testimony Wednesday in the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Const. Ian Oxton told court Tuesday there were an unprecedented number of exhibits seized from the 40-acre Garland farm: more than 1,400 items were taken.

He said officers found multiple pieces of charred flesh around the burn barrel on the property. There were boxes of weapons and restraints seized, including knives, scalpels, silencers and Taser cartridges.

A hacksaw and a spare 25-inch blade that the officer said looked to have been cleaned were found and sent to the RCMP forensic lab for DNA testing.

Oxton said investigators found meat hooks that also appeared to have been cleaned. The jury was asked to handle an evidence bag holding the two meat hooks on Tuesday, which led to tears from those in court.

The Crown said he wanted jurors to feel the weight of the hooks.

In the Crown’s opening statement, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said evidence was found all over the property.

“DNA of both Alvin and Nathan are found on a saw,” she said. “DNA of Kathryn is found on meat hooks.”

In the basement where Garland lived, officers found a book on how to commit murder and not get caught, and another called Be your own undertaker: how to dispose of a dead body. In a fridge, investigators found 36 tubes of anesthetic.

The Crown alleges Garland violently took the Likneses and young Nathan, killed them, then dismembered their bodies and burned them in the barrel.