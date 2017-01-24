Douglas Garland triple-murder trial to hear details of forensic exam of farm

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The primary investigator from the Calgary Police Forensic Crime Scene Unit is testifying Tuesday in the triple-murder trial of Douglas Garland.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

In the Crown’s opening statement, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said evidence was found all over the property.

“DNA of all three was found,” she said. “DNA of both Alvin and Nathan are found on a saw. DNA of Kathryn is found on meat hooks.”

“In the burn barrel, bones and a small tooth were found. A very tiny piece of burnt flesh was found in the grass surrounding the burn barrel.”

On Monday, RCMP forensic investigators described testing for blood in several of the outbuildings on the Garland property.

Officers described finding the burn barrel on the farm “still smouldering”when they arrived July 4, 2014. Court heard investigators quickly put it out with a garden hose.

Once the burn barrel cooled on July 5, 2014, RCMP Staff Sgt. Tim Walker said, “we emptied the burn barrel onto a large tarp and proceeded to sift through it.”

“We found some bone. We thought we recovered a tooth,” he said.

The jury was shown photos of the items sifted from the barrel, including charred glasses.

He explained he applied a chemical called “Bluestar” to areas of suspected blood–the areas would then fluoresce.

In two of the buildings, there was an indication of blood near the light switches. Court heard swabs of those areas were taken and sent to the lab for DNA testing.

The Crown alleges Garland violently took the Likneses and young Nathan, killed them, then dismembered their bodies and burned them in the barrel.

