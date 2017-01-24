Real-time traffic management centre opens in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A room full of monitors with real-time traffic cameras and maps is now live for Winnipeg drivers to access.

The city has unveiled its new $3.6 million Transportation Management Centre, connected to an app called Waze.

Drivers can download the app in order to get real-time traffic updates the moment they are reported.

The centre has an operating budget of $500,000 annually, which will be staffed by one to two people throughout weekdays.

Engineers and staff will have access to the information at all times, in case something happens during the weekend or at non-peak hours.

For more information about the Waze app, you can head to the website.