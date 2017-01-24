Crime
January 24, 2017 1:37 pm
Updated: January 24, 2017 1:41 pm

Police talk screaming Saskatoon man off bus carrying special needs adults

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 20-year-old Saskatoon man, who was causing a disturbance on a bus roof, was taken into police custody on Monday afternoon.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police say a 20-year-old man causing a disturbance on a bus roof was taken into custody on Monday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. CT, a man reportedly started harassing a bus driver on 37th Street West near Hunt Road. He then climbed on top of the vehicle which was in the process of transporting adults with special needs.

Once officers arrived, they asked the man to come down but he continued to scream and pace up and down the length of the vehicle.

A ladder was placed against the bus in hopes of resolving the situation.

The passengers were transferred to a second bus for transportation.

After about 20 minutes of discussion, officers were able to convince the man to come down and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police officials said the man appears to have been under the influence of some drug.

The man was checked over by a paramedic and then lodged in the police detention centre until sober. He was charged with public mischief and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

