Man wears Spiderman mask during armed robbery at Saskatoon business

Police say a Saskatoon business was robbed by an armed man wearing a Spiderman face mask on Jan. 8.

At around 2:40 p.m. CT, officers were called to a robbery that had just occurred in the 1900-block of Lorne Avenue. The masked man with a knife stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as having a heavier build, around six feet tall, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue winter jacket, jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.