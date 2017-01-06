2 face drug, weapons charges stemming from Saskatoon police search

Two men face drug and weapons charges stemming from a Saskatoon Police Service investigation that uncovered a loaded shotgun, edged weapons and drugs during a search Wednesday of a residence in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The service’s guns and gangs unit executed a search warrant at roughly 10:20 p.m. CT on Wednesday and found the gun, ammunition, an axe, machete, sword, as well as methamphetamine and hydromorphone at a residence in the 100-block of Avenue K South.

Police saw two men leaving the building before they entered; they arrested a 36-year-old man without incident and apprehended a 30-year-old man after a foot pursuit, according to authorities.

The 30-year-old had outstanding warrants and faces numerous drug and weapons charges. He will be in provincial court next Monday.

The 36-year-old man is charged with possessing crystal meth. His next court appearance is set for mid-February.