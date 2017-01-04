Woman alleges she was unlawfully confined, sexually assaulted in Saskatoon home

A woman is alleging she was unlawfully confined and sexually assaulted in a Saskatoon home.

The 26-year-old Melfort, Sask., woman told Saskatoon police she was walking on Highway 5 near a gas station on Monday afternoon when five men in a black Dodge truck approached her.

She said she was driven to a home on the east side of Saskatoon and forced into the basement for several hours where she was sexually assaulted.

RCMP have said that there was a report at that time of a woman being unlawfully confined however attempts to locate her were unsuccessful.

The woman said she was able to escape early Tuesday morning and made her way to a convenience store in the 1500-block of 22nd Street West.

The five men are described as possibly being Middle Eastern.

The driver is between the ages of 35 and 40 with a short beard, dark hair with a buzz cut and had a thicker build. He was wearing a black dress jacket, jeans and tan Timberland boots.

One passenger is between the ages of 25 and 30, tall with a skinny build and had a beard. There is no clothing description.

A second passenger is thought to be in his late 20s, six-foot tall, slim build with a beard and short black frizzy hair.

No descriptions of the other two men is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.