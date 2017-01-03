Swift Current, Sask. RCMP say incident ended peacefully with 3 in custody

Saskatchewan RCMP say an incident at a Swift Current residence ended peacefully with three people in custody on Monday.

Police responded to an incident in the 300-block of Cowie Crescent.

As a precaution, a residential apartment building was evacuated and surrounding roads access was blocked off by RCMP.

RCMP officials were asking people to stay away from the area as the situation developed.

As of 8:07 p.m. CT, the incident had concluded and all evacuees were able to return home.

Three people were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Officials asked that the public continue to respect any police barriers until they have been removed.

