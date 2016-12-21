$100K in drugs seized by police in Swift Current, Sask. bust

Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Swift Current, Sask.

Swift Current RCMP made the bust early Wednesday morning at a home in the 500-block of Central Avenue North.

Police said the value of the drugs seized is over $100,000.

Andre Douglas Descoteaux, 27, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both appeared in Swift Current provincial court on Wednesday morning to answer to numerous charges under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Descoteaux will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 4, 2017. The woman was released on a number of court-imposed conditions.

Additionally, RCMP are searching for Jordan Philippe Marleau, 32, on a warrant to face a number of charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.