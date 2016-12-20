60 people arrested, 443 charges laid in Regina drug investigation

RCMP and Regina police have arrested 60 people after a drug trafficking investigation that lasted 90 days.

On Tuesday, Insp. Rob Thorarinson, officer in charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for Saskatchewan (CFSEU), said that 443 charges have been laid, ranging from trafficking in controlled substances, weapons offences and possession of stolen property.

Over the course of the investigation, police seized 1700 grams of cocaine, 600 grams of meth, 200 grams of marijuana and smaller amounts of MDMA and heroin.

“Working together through Regina CFSEU, the RCMP’s organized crime unit and RPS’s integrated drug enforcement street team, we set out to target the proliferation of drug trafficking in and around Regina, along with the weapons and shootings that so often go along with the illegal drug trade,” Thorainson said.

Police also seized 11 firearms, including five sawed-off long guns and six handguns. Over $100,000 in Canadian money and $40,000 in stolen property was also found.

“This investigation has resulted in significant amounts of illegal drugs and firearms being taken off the streets,” Thorainson said.

Insp. Darcy Koch with the Regina Police Service, said police in the city have seen an increase in cocaine and meth trafficking in Regina since 2013. Police have also noticed an increase in violence and firearms offences.

“Our information has led us to confirm that one of the main factors for these increases are directly related to individuals working in loose association with each other and coming into Regina to capitalize on the drug trade,” Koch said.