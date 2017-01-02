Southend, Sask. death called suspicious by police

The death of a woman in northern Saskatchewan is being called suspicious by police.

Southend RCMP said they were called to a home in the community on Jan. 1 at around 2:40 a.m. for a report of an injured woman.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, found dead in Saskatoon on New Year’s Day

A 44-year-old woman was taken to the health clinic where she died a few hours later.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time but said there is no risk to public safety.

READ MORE: 1 person wounded in Montreal Lake Cree Nation shooting

Southend is approximately 520 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.