Southend, Sask. death called suspicious by police

Southend RCMP say the death of a woman on New Year’s Day in the northern Saskatchewan community is suspicious.

The death of a woman in northern Saskatchewan is being called suspicious by police.

Southend RCMP said they were called to a home in the community on Jan. 1 at around 2:40 a.m. for a report of an injured woman.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to the health clinic where she died a few hours later.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Saskatoon.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time but said there is no risk to public safety.

Southend is approximately 520 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

