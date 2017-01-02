Canada
January 2, 2017
Updated: January 2, 2017 7:38 am

Woman, 22, found dead in Saskatoon on New Year’s Day

Thomas Piller

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased on New Year’s Day in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service launched a sudden death investigation on New Year’s Day.

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased in the 1500-block 20th Street West shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1.

The cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy will take place but has yet to be scheduled.

Major crime investigators are working with the office of the chief coroner.

