Woman, 22, found dead in Saskatoon on New Year’s Day

The Saskatoon Police Service launched a sudden death investigation on New Year’s Day.

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased in the 1500-block 20th Street West shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1.

The cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy will take place but has yet to be scheduled.

Major crime investigators are working with the office of the chief coroner.