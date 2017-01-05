Death of woman found New Year’ Day accidental: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service says it has ruled out foul play in the death of a 22-year-old woman.

The victim was found dead in the 1500-block of 20th Street West shortly after 10:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1.

Based on autopsy results, evidence from the scene and interviews, police have determined that the death was accidental in nature.

The investigation has been turned over to the office of the chief coroner. Toxicology results are pending.

Her name has not been released.