Suspects in two separate stabbings known to victims: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred on New Year’s Day.

Officer were called to the first stabbing in the 3000-block of 11th Street West just after 2 a.m. CT.

Two people were found with minor stab wounds to their hands. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police said the suspect is known to the victims.

The second stabbing was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 400-block of Avenue I South. A 29-year-man was slashed twice by a man who then fled before police arrived.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials the suspect is known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.