1 person wounded in Montreal Lake Cree Nation shooting

Montreal Lake RCMP have a man in custody after multiple firearm complaints on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Police said a man and a woman were assaulted at a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Woman, 22, found dead in Saskatoon on New Year’s Day

A gun was then fired outside a second home, wounding a man inside.

He was taken to the local health clinic for treatment of a leg wound. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said a man was arrested without incident at a third home.

READ MORE: Suspects in two separate stabbings known to victims: Saskatoon police

No charges have been laid and police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Montreal Lake is approximately 245 kilometres north of Saskatoon.