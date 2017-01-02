1 person wounded in Montreal Lake Cree Nation shooting
Montreal Lake RCMP have a man in custody after multiple firearm complaints on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.
Police said a man and a woman were assaulted at a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation early Monday morning.
A gun was then fired outside a second home, wounding a man inside.
He was taken to the local health clinic for treatment of a leg wound. There is no word on his current condition.
Police said a man was arrested without incident at a third home.
No charges have been laid and police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.
Montreal Lake is approximately 245 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
