January 2, 2017 2:13 pm

1 person wounded in Montreal Lake Cree Nation shooting

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Man shot in the leg, second man in custody follow multiple complaints of a man with a firearm on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

Montreal Lake RCMP have a man in custody after multiple firearm complaints on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Police said a man and a woman were assaulted at a home on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation early Monday morning.

A gun was then fired outside a second home, wounding a man inside.

He was taken to the local health clinic for treatment of a leg wound. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said a man was arrested without incident at a third home.

No charges have been laid and police said more details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Montreal Lake is approximately 245 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

