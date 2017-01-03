Sawed-off rifle found during Prince Albert, Sask. shoplifting complaint

A shoplifting complaint in Prince Albert, Sask., ended with police arresting two people and seizing a sawed-off rifle.

Police were initially called to a business in the 500-block of 15th Street East on the evening of Dec. 30 for a complaint that a man and woman were shoplifting.

Arriving officers found a man in the back seat of a red Dodge Durango.

He was arrested for theft and police said a search of the vehicle turned up a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, bullets, a magazine loaded with bullets and a small bag of white pills.

Along with a theft charge, a 28-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a number of firearm charges along breaching prior court orders.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

A 25-year-old Shell Lake, Sask., woman was arrested in the parking lot of the business and charged with theft.

She was released from custody with a notice to make her first appearance on Jan. 30 in Prince Albert provincial court.

Prince Albert police said that was one of the 255 calls they responded to over a busy weekend that resulted in 61 arrests.

The top three calls were for intoxicated people, disturbances and evictions.

Police said 34 people were arrested for public intoxication and one person was charged with impaired driving.