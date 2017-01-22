Mother of boy left on Saskatchewan bus for 7 hours transfers kids to new school

A Saskatchewan mother has transferred her two children to a new school after her five-year-old son was left alone on a school bus, for hours.

On Monday, Luke Keshane of Saulteaux First Nation boarded his bus to go to school and fell asleep on the way. The kindergartener, who was locked inside the vehicle, was discovered seven hours later.

Carolyn Moccasin said her son is still pretty shaken up and the outcome could have been a whole lot worse if the weather had been colder.

“When the principal finally reached out to me, I asked her ‘why didn’t [the bus driver] do a walk through? And all she said was ‘it’s not in our policy,’” Moccasin said over the phone on Friday.

“I said ‘wouldn’t he just do a walk though anyway or count the students or know the names by this time already?’”

As an educator, Moccasin said she would like to see new policies put in place or existing guidelines strengthened.

In Saskatchewan, boards of education are responsible for developing their own policies concerning transportation. The school involved in this incident falls under federal jurisdiction.

Saulteaux First Nation is approximately 40 kilometres north of North Battleford, Sask.