Boy left on Saskatchewan school bus in unheated garage for 7 hours

A five-year-old boy was left in an unheated bus garage in Saskatchewan for seven hours on Monday, after he fell asleep on the bus on the way to school.

Luke Keshane’s mother, Carolyn Moccasin, said he was picked up Monday morning by his school bus on the Saulteaux First Nation, north of the Battlefords.

After the driver dropped the other kids off at school, he didn’t notice Luke was still on the bus asleep.

The boy was left on the bus in a garage until 3 p.m. CT, when another driver entered the garage.

Worse, said his mom, Luke was put back on the bus for the 45-minute drive home.

Carolyn Moccasin said she is not happy with the response she has received and is calling for new policies to be put in place.

She is also asking for a formal apology.

Saulteaux First Nation Chief Kenny Moccasin says the band is taking the incident seriously, and has sent a memo to drivers reminding them to do routine checks.

The driver was given a three day suspension.

