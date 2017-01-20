More safety, security protocols coming to Nova Scotia emergency rooms

The Nova Scotia government has accepted 12 recommendations for improving safety and security in emergency rooms in facilities across the province.

The recommendations range from performing risk assessments to having an alert system in place that would notify staff of potentially dangerous situations.

“The safety of nurses, physicians, staff, patients and families at emergency departments across the province is very important to all of us,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a release.

“I thank this group for its time and expertise. We accept these recommendations. We want to work with our partners in health care. Helping to improve workplace safety is good for all of us.”

The recommendations were made by a working group established after an incident at Soldier’s Memorial Hospital in October, 2016, when a man entered the emergency department with a gun.

WATCH: Nova Scotia to review safety protocol at hospitals and clinics

The report says there were 61 violent incidents reported in emergency rooms in Nova Scotia last year, and adds that not all violent incidents and threats are formally reported.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the various recommendations will be put into practice over the coming months. It’s committed to giving a status update in a year’s time.

The 12 recommendations are: