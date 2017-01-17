Three’s a crowd for Winnipeg Jets goalies

WINNIPEG — Ondrej Pavelec’s return to the Winnipeg Jets has made the team’s crease a little crowded.

The Jets currently have three goalies up in the NHL: Pavelec, Michael Hutchinson and Connor Hellebuyck. Having that many at once is rare. Most teams will re-assign a goalie when bringing another aboard as they only need two in a game. It’s a move Winnipeg has yet to do.

NHL teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 23 players on their roster at one time. The Jets made room for Pavelec by placing defenceman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve. Players on injured reserve do not count towards a team’s total.

There’s no rules limiting how many goalies a team can have in it’s dressing room. The typical breakdown of a 23-man roster is 14 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goaltenders. The more goalies a team carries, the less space there is for other players.

If the Jets eventually decide on a duo, the goalie sent down to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose will first have to be placed on waivers. This allows any other team to claim the goalie if they please.

Pavelec and Hutchinson both have one-way contracts. Hellebuyck, on the other hand, is in the final year of his entry-level contract. This type of deal allows a player to move freely between the NHL and AHL, as long as he has not reached the age or experience level where waiver restrictions apply.

In Hellebuyck’s case, his exemption status expires after four years or 60 NHL games because he signed his first contract when he was 21. Hellebuyck played his 60th game last Friday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The only other option the Jets have is to trade a goalie away.