Winnipeg Jets recall Ondrej Pavelec from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG — Ondrej Pavelec is back with the Winnipeg Jets.

After suffering another lost Monday evening, the Jets have recalled Pavlec from the Manitoba Moose.

The goaltender was the starter for the Jets since the team moved back from Atlanta. He was sent to the minors after training camp this season.

Pavelec was among the final cuts in Octover, 2016, after playing five seasons with the Jets. The Jets opted to keep Michael Hutchinson and Connor Hellebuyck in net.

Pavelec has played eighteen games for the Moose, with a 2.78 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

This is the last year if his contract that will pay him over $4 million this season.

