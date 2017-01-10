Motorists urged to slow down as snow blankets Greater Toronto Area

The Greater Toronto Area is under a weather advisory as up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall by the end of the morning commute on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the GTA will likely receive around 10 to 15 cm of accumulation when the snow ends later today.

The snow has begun in Toronto and will pick up in intensity through the morning commute. 2-5cm on the ground by 9am. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 10, 2017

The national weather service said the snow will then change to rain late in the afternoon.

There will also be a possibility of freezing rain for a short period as the snow transitions into rainfall.

Motorists are being reminded to slow down and use caution on the roads due to blowing snow as winds increase throughout the day.

Winds will increase early this evening with widespread gusts to 80 km/h likely, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, travellers at Pearson International Airport are being told to check their flight status as there may be cancellations due to the weather.

Snow is forecast for the Toronto area. As always, please check your flight status with your airline if you’re scheduled to fly. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 10, 2017

