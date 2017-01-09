Snow and rain on the way for Greater Toronto Area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area as a winter weather system will bring snow and rain into the region overnight and into Tuesday.

The national weather agency said the snow is expected to develop this evening over much of southwestern Ontario and move eastward to the GTA early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations near 10 cm are likely before the snow changes to rain.

Environment Canada said snow will change to rain late in the morning in southwestern Ontario and late in the afternoon in the Greater Toronto Area.

Motorists are being reminded that the weather system will likely impact road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon as well.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is in effect for the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville on Monday.

Lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario is expected to begin early this morning with local snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 cm and flurries may persist in some areas this evening with an additional 2 to 4 cm possible.

