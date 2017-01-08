Suspect fatally shot during arrest; RCMP seek 3rd suspect in Morley homicide

RCMP were serving arrest warrants for three suspects related to a murder investigation on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations near Morley, Alta. Saturday afternoon, when shots were fired.

One suspect was killed in the incident, another is in police custody and the third is still on the run.

RCMP identified three suspects in the homicide of Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw, whose body was found by Mounties on Jan. 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

“The warrants were for first-degree murder for all three,” Chief Supt. Tony Hamori, with Alberta RCMP, said Sunday.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, RCMP went to a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation to execute Canada-wide arrest warrants for 29-year-old John Stephens, 27-year-old Ralph Stephens and 22-year-old Deangelo Powderface, wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Bearspaw.

One of the suspects was arrested without incident but the second suspect (Ralph Stephens) engaged police and shots were fired.

“There were a number of people inside the residence at that time,” Hamori said.

“Ralph Stevens was taken to hospital, where he later died.”

RCMP are now searching Deangelo Powderface, the third suspect in the investigation.

“I’d like to make an appeal at this point in time for him to turn himself in as soon as possible so we can move ahead with this investigation,” Hamori said.

“He is considered dangerous. I wouldn’t want him to be approached by anyone.”

RCMP continue to investigate the homicide of the 27-year-old. Initially, they sent out a release asking for the public’s help in locating Bearspaw, who had been missing since New Year’s Day. He was first reported missing by his sister on Jan. 3.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the case and continues to investigate the RCMPshooting incident.

“These events are tragic for the families, first responders and the Morley community,” Hamori said.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens. I also urge calm in the community while the investigations take place.”

John Stevens remains in police custody and is expected to have his first court appearance this week.

“Investigators have been speaking to witnesses and moving the investigation forward,” Hamori said. “They obviously got it to a point where they could get arrest warrants for these three individuals.”

He added there is still an RCMP presence on the First Nation since investigations and interviews continue and a suspect is still at large.

