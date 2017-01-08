ASIRT investigating after shots fired in Morley during arrest Saturday: RCMP
RCMP have confirmed shots were fired during the execution of an arrest warrant on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Saturday.
In a news release Saturday night, RCMP said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating. No further details were made available regarding whether there were any injuries, the time and/or location of the incident or what led to the shooting.
