Canada
January 8, 2017 7:33 am

ASIRT investigating after shots fired in Morley during arrest Saturday: RCMP

Jodi Hughes By Weather Anchor  Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT is investigating a shooting on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Jan. 7, 2017.

File
A A

RCMP have confirmed shots were fired during the execution of an arrest warrant on the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Saturday.

In a news release Saturday night, RCMP said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating. No further details were made available regarding whether there were any injuries, the time and/or location of the incident or what led to the shooting.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Alberta crime
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
ASIRT
ASIRT Investigation
Morley
RCMP
Shots fired
Stoney Nakoda First Nations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News