RCMP search for missing man Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Lorenzo Anthony Bearspaw was last seen getting into a vehicle shortly after 2 a.m., with several other men following a New Year’s Eve party.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch.

“We do have some concerns about where he is,” said Cpl. Laurel Scott. She said investigators are concerned for his well-being and are interested in speaking with the men who were seen getting into the vehicle with him.

Bearspaw is described as 5’8” tall and 143 pounds, with long dark hair. He may have tattoos on his right hand.

RCMP said Wednesday he has ties to both Calgary and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.

