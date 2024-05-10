City of Calgary to implement 28 recommendations for safer downtown

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is going ahead with 28 recommendations to improve downtown safety and vibrancy.

The recommendations come from the Downtown Safety Leadership Table, which was assembled by the mayor and a group of downtown leaders last July.

The group was tasked with identifying ways to enhance the downtown experience for visitors.

In March of 2024, the panel released their final report and associated 28 recommendations to improve downtown safety and the visitor experience and increase supports for at-risk individuals.

1:56 Safety panel releases recommendations for Calgary’s downtown core

The 25-page report identified gaps and challenges across four main categories including government response, strategic communication, community collaboration and specialized initiatives.

The recommendations range from “quick wins” that could be achieved within one year, to “system impacts” that will require multiple levels of government and could take upwards of three years.

The short-term recommendations include improved cleaning and maintenance in public spaces throughout the core, updated city policies for managing homeless encampments and improved availability of public washrooms.

The report also suggests establishing year-round daytime resource centres that provide support and access to services for individuals experiencing homelessness, similar to the coordinated cold weather response in the winter.

Bringing a police station back to the downtown core is also recommended to help increase officer presence.

In addition, the report suggests a review of the usage and feasibility of the city’s Plus 15 network downtown, with a call to identify sections of the walkways that may be “suitable for closure or dismantling” to “encourage more street-level foot traffic.”

The report claims the Plus 15 network is “rife with safety issues” after hours and on weekends.

“The recommendations put forth by the Downtown Safety Leadership Table are a blueprint and commitment for improvement,” said Mayor Gondek.

“As we implement these 28 key initiatives, we are forging a future where every Calgarian can take pride in a downtown that is safe and inclusive for all. The Safety Leadership Table’s collaborative effort underscores the power of convening diverse perspectives, highlighting the importance of coming together to address complex challenges.”

“We are pleased to say that work is already underway or will begin on all 28 recommendations and is expected to be completed within the timeline identified, with 11 recommendations expected to be completed within the year,” said Kay Choi, Community Safety & Wellbeing lead with the City of Calgary.

“Eight will need further resources or funding to implement. A review of how these recommendations should be funded is already underway.”

Some changes are already underway including increased police officers and maintenance and cleanliness improvements of public spaces, along with resource supports for those experiencing vulnerabilities.

“With council’s ongoing focus and investments in community safety and well-being, administration is well-positioned to work with our partners to act on the recommendations put forward,” continued Choi.”

The report came at no cost to the City of Calgary as members of the Downtown Safety Leadership Table volunteered their time as part of the effort.

City of Calgary Administration will provide updates later in 2024 on the progress of the implementation plan, and individual project updates will occur as recommendations are implemented.

— with files from Adam MacVicar

2:52 Calgary establishes Downtown Safety Leadership Table to address public safety