Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary council to vote on $10k secondary suite incentive for homeowners

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 7:40 pm
2 min read
An aerial view of housing in Calgary, as a City committee voted to move forward with a program to encourage the building and registering of secondary suites. View image in full screen
An aerial view of housing in Calgary, as a City committee voted to move forward with a program to encourage the building and registering of secondary suites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Calgary committee voted to move forward with a program to encourage the building and registering of secondary suites in homes as part of council’s housing strategy.

If the secondary suite incentive program is approved, qualified homeowners will receive up to $10,000 to register their secondary suite. An extra $5,000 may be rewarded for meeting accessibility standards, as well as an extra $1,250 for energy efficiency improvements.

The fund is expected to provide incentives for up to 3,000 suites during the first year.

Under the program, only secondary suites would receive funding, with backyard suites or laneway housing not included.

The community development committee voted 5-2 to send the program to a vote for council approval later this month. Councillors Dan McLean and Andrew Chabot voted against it.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this was a loan that we gave to homeowners to build secondary suites and asked them to pay us back, because (they’re) going to get rent out of this, (they’re) going to get equity out of this … We’re giving people to money to make more money,” McLean said at Wednesday’s meeting.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said the program aims to boost safe housing options for Calgarians.

“How many decades have we talked about invisible homelessness? People couch surf, people living in their basement already. It’s already happening so this incentive is key because since we know it’s happening, we’ll have more safer ones for those people to live in,” he said.

Trending Now
More on Lifestyle

Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said the fund will help offset construction costs for homeowners, but raised concerns about whether it’s enough.

“When you take a look at the cost of constructing new homes, the cost of renovations is also high … When you take a look at the incentives that are there, are the incentives enough for people to say, ‘Yes, I want to jump in a make it happen?'” said Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong.

Mark Graham, the general manager of Basement Builders Calgary, said there has been a big increase in the number of homeowners wanting new basement suites this year.

“A lot of homeowners would really love an incentive program to be able to alleviate some of those costs … And that’s just going to help take care a lot of the cost associated with basement suites,” Graham said the starting price for a basement suite is around $80,000.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices