Calgary kids prepare for young entrepreneurs fair: ‘A great opportunity’

Some hardworking Calgary kids are winding down the school year with a pretty cool event this weekend.

Students at North Point School are discovering the power and the possibilities of really getting down to business.

The school is holding its annual Young Entrepreneurs Business Fair on Saturday.

The event features more than 150 booths run by kindergarten to Grade 12 students showcasing their products or services.

Grade 5 student Sophia Aboulhosn is selling small air plants housed in settings she’s designed, encasing the plants in things like vases and seashells.

“These plants are unique, because they have no soil to them and they have no roots,” Aboulhosn said. “They stay alive from the nutrients from their tips and you soak them in water for 20 minutes every week.”

Aboulhosn is optimistic that she’ll sell all of the 30 plants she’ll have at her booth.

“Because a lot of people like plants,” Aboulhosn said.

Grade 11 student Simone Gervais is offering a musical service at the event.

Gervais and a few friends from her out-of-school choir will offer to sing a song to customers who buy one.

“It’s a cool business, because we have a gift to share and a love of music,” Gervais said. “I’m really excited.”

Preparing a booth at the business fair is part of the curriculum of the Financial Education Program that all North Point students participate in throughout the school year.

“Kids are learning about being creative, innovative, independent, solving problems,” head of school Brent Devost said. “Being that person that’s resilient and resourceful enough to be successful.”

Aboulhosn’s mother says the business fair really helps students develop their skills.

“It’s really motivating for kids,” Mona Aboulhosn said. “They come home from school and they don’t want to watch TV anymore, they want to work on their business fair.”

North Point School’s business fair happens between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to do things that you enjoy and put all these ideas into practice,” Gervais said. “And to show what you know and learn through doing.”