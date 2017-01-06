Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Edmonton stabbing death of 21-year-old man

A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 21-year-old Darrian Trevino-Sabourin in south Edmonton earlier this week.

Police said Trevino-Sabourin was found early Wednesday morning after officers were called to the area of 103 Street and 45 Avenue for reports of an assault. The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy later confirmed Trevino-Sabourin died after being stabbed several times.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate after 21-year-old man stabbed to death in city’s south side

While police said the victim was found in a suite, they said they could not reveal whether the suite was in an apartment building or hotel. However, several hotels are located in the area and no apartment buildings.

Kyle Benedict Shirt, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Trevino-Sabourin’s death marks Edmonton’s first homicide of 2017.