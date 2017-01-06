Electoral reform discussions underway in New Brunswick

Sweeping changes could be in store for how New Brunswickers elect MLAs, as the first of several talks concerning electoral reform have begun in the province.

The Commission for Electoral Reform held an open meeting Friday to hear from stakeholders who believe the voting status-quo could use a shake up.

“The commission feels very strongly that electoral reform and strengthening our democracy is a foundational aspect of the democratic process,” explained Constantine Passaris who served as chair of the first meeting.

“One that doesn’t stay still, but evolves over time.”

Former MLA Kelly Lamrock brought a few issues to the forefront when speaking with the commission.

He believes the two-party domination seen in the New Brunswick legislature isn’t indicative of how the voting public actually thinks, and that many voices aren’t being heard under the current system.

“More New Brunswickers, in all but one election last time, voted for non-Liberal and Conservative parties, and that should at some point be reflected in the legislature,” Lamrock said.

“Having a legislature where there are more parties, more voices, and where parties have to cooperate might lead to better government, because people will not be as quick to attack people they might have to cooperate with to keep power.”

Lamrock also addressed another longstanding aspect of the electoral system that he thinks is due for a revamp; the voting age.

Currently, voters must be 18 years old before they can cast a ballot.

Lamrock would like to see that number dropped to 16, and believes it could result in better voter turnouts going forward.

“The biggest predictor of whether or not you vote is, ‘do you feel part of your community?’ Lamrock said.

“Often, for a lot of young people, when we’re 19 or 20 that’s actually the time we’re most on our own,” she said.

“Casting a first vote when people are 16, where there’s a school support system to educate them, where they’ve lived in the community for a long time, where there are adults around them that may lead to developing those habits for life.”

The Commission will continue meeting with stakeholders throughout January and will prepare a report to present to government on March 1.

