Crime
January 5, 2017 6:14 pm

Nova Scotia immigration minister calls charges against husband ‘tragic, sad’ matter

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Lena Diab is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband was charged with assaulting and threatening her. Maroun Diab was arrested following an incident in their home and appeared in court today. Global's Steve Silva reports.

A A

Nova Scotia’s immigration minister spoke out on Thursday about charges laid against her husband, who is accused of assaulting and threatening her during a New Year’s Eve incident.

“This is a very tragic, sad, private and personal matter to me, my children and my family,” Lena Diab told reporters.

Maroun Diab, her husband, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court at the same time. He is also alleged to have threatened two other people.

His next court date is set for Feb. 9.

Maroun Diab appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 5, 2017.

Steve Silva / Global News

Story continues below
Global News

“This is a brand new matter. It’s obviously a private matter for a victim or any victim, and we don’t discuss those kind of details in the media about or comment on in regards to victims,” Crown attorney Terry Nickerson told reporters at the courthouse.

Lena Diab, who didn’t take questions from reporters, said she is thankful for the community’s support and that she will be focused on work.

READ MORE: N.S. Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s husband charged with assaulting her

Speaking generally, Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard said domestic violence can affect people from any walk of life.

“Many women just do not come forward and they need to come forward and we need to know where these women are – what situations they are in – so that we can help them because there is help there,” she said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Halifax
Halifax Provincial Court
Joanne Bernard
Lena Diab
Maroun Diab

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News