Nova Scotia immigration minister calls charges against husband ‘tragic, sad’ matter

Nova Scotia’s immigration minister spoke out on Thursday about charges laid against her husband, who is accused of assaulting and threatening her during a New Year’s Eve incident.

“This is a very tragic, sad, private and personal matter to me, my children and my family,” Lena Diab told reporters.

Maroun Diab, her husband, appeared in Halifax Provincial Court at the same time. He is also alleged to have threatened two other people.

His next court date is set for Feb. 9.

“This is a brand new matter. It’s obviously a private matter for a victim or any victim, and we don’t discuss those kind of details in the media about or comment on in regards to victims,” Crown attorney Terry Nickerson told reporters at the courthouse.

Lena Diab, who didn’t take questions from reporters, said she is thankful for the community’s support and that she will be focused on work.

Speaking generally, Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard said domestic violence can affect people from any walk of life.

“Many women just do not come forward and they need to come forward and we need to know where these women are – what situations they are in – so that we can help them because there is help there,” she said.