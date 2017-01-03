N.S. Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s husband charged with assaulting her

Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s husband has been charged with assault and uttering threats against the minister in an incident that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Maroun Diab appeared in Halifax provincial court Tuesday, where Lena Diab and two youth were identified as alleged victims of the Dec. 31 incident.

In an emailed statement, Halifax Regional Police confirmed they were called to a home on Houda Court in Halifax at 11:59 p.m. for an “assault not in progress.”

The 51-year-old woman at the home reported she’d been “assaulted by a man known to her and that he had left the residence in a vehicle,” police say.

Maroun Diab, 58, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 1 after a traffic stop in the area of Quinpool Road and Armview Avenue.

He has been charged with one count of assault, one count of overcoming resistance to commission of offence (choking) and three counts of uttering threats.

Maroun was remanded into custody Tuesday and is expected back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

“As this is a personal matter, we will not be making a comment,” Dylan Blain, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus, said Tuesday evening.