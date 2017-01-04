Toronto’s ‘Hooker Harvey’s’ saved from proposed condo development amid online rumours

A notorious fast food establishment in downtown Toronto with an unfortunate nickname has been spared the wrecking ball – for now – amid changes in a neighbourhood that is seeing new condo development applications.

The Harvey’s at the northwest corner of Jarvis Street and Gerrard Street East is widely referred to as the so-called “Hooker Harvey’s” by many Toronto residents.

“Jarvis Street was notorious for that, I think going back to the 60s,” Teresa Fulker told Global News Wednesday, adding she remembered seeing sex-trade workers frequent the location. “Oh yeah, all the time.”

Residents on social media raised concerns after rumours it was going to be included in an adjacent condominium development.

First Honest Ed's closes and now they wanna replace Hooker Harveys with condos? What is this world coming to — Ann[MAGfestPun]Stann (@AnnStann) January 3, 2017

#HookerHarveys was marked for condofication! @sarahjackson & I's first place after college was on bunk beds in a bachelor across the street. — Jenn Dunstan (@JennDunstan) January 3, 2017

An application was submitted to the City of Toronto on Dec. 29 for a 10-storey building fronting on Jarvis Street to be connected to a 25-storey tower fronting on Mutual Street, north of Gerrard Street East. The plan, which hasn’t been approved, is calling for 306 residential units.

Drawings submitted as part of an architectural plan show the development surrounding the existing Harvey’s establishment.

For now, it appears the restaurant will continue to stand.