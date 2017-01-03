Ondrej Pavelec backstops the Manitoba Moose to victory

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose didn’t hit double digits in shots in any of the three periods, but Ondrej Pavelec made 34 stops and was chosen as the first star as the Moose picked up at least a point in their fourth consecutive game.

The Moose climbed above the .500 mark with a 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday at MTS Centre.

“We blocked a lot of shots.” said head coach Pascal Vincent. “Our goalie was really good, scored a goal on the powerplay. I think it was a gutsy win.”

Chase De Leo and Jimmy Lodge scored goals for Manitoba in the win. Colin Smith scored the only goal for Toronto. The loss was the fourth straight for the struggling Marlies who have had a fair amount of success against the Moose the past couple seasons.

“The Marlies have given it to us a bit in the past.” said De Leo. “There was a 9-1 loss in Toronto. Anytime you get a chance to play against a team like that, that takes advantage of you, you definitely want revenge and you want to bounce back and I thought we battled and grinded tonight and good teams find a way to win.”

The final shots were 35-16 in favour of the Marlies as they held the Moose to just four shots in the first period and allowed only three shots in the final frame.

The Marlies finished the game 0-for-8 on the man advantage.

“The penalty kill was awesome.” said Pavelec. “We took too many penalties and our special teams need to be great to win the game. You know we scored one on the powerplay and did a hell of a job on the penalty kill.”

Moose defenseman Brian Strait left the game in the second period after blocking a shot.

The Moose and Marlies will meet again in the rematch on Wednesday at MTS Centre.

WATCH: Highlights of Manitoba Moose 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies