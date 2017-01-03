Manitoba Moose bring back forward Ryan Olsen

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose have recalled forward Ryan Olsen just four days after sending him down to the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers.

Olsen has two goals and 20 penalty minutes in 17 games as a Moose this season. He’s also posted an assist in three games with the Oilers.

The 22-year-old was selected by the Winnipeg Jets 160th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Manitoba will try to string together its first win streak in nearly five weeks tonight when it hosts the Toronto Marlies at MTS Centre.