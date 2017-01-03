Sports
January 3, 2017 11:42 am
Updated: January 3, 2017 11:47 am

Manitoba Moose bring back forward Ryan Olsen

Mitch_personalities 220x260px By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose have recalled forward Ryan Olsen just four days after sending him down to the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers.

Olsen has two goals and 20 penalty minutes in 17 games as a Moose this season. He’s also posted an assist in three games with the Oilers.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets send forwards Copp and Tanev to Manitoba Moose

The 22-year-old was selected by the Winnipeg Jets 160th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Manitoba will try to string together its first win streak in nearly five weeks tonight when it hosts the Toronto Marlies at MTS Centre.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
ECHL
Manitoba Moose
Ryan Olsen
Tulsa Oilers
Winnipeg sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News