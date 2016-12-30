Search for missing pregnant woman enters 3rd day in Abbotsford

The search for a missing pregnant woman in Abbotsford entered its third day Friday.

Marie Stuart, 38, is five months pregnant and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Abbotsford Police, along with search and rescue crews, have been looking for Stuart, but there has been no sign of her.

Stuart’s husband was the last to see her at a bus stop near the Sevenoaks Mall.

They were separated and went in opposite directions, he said.

“She’s been pretty moody…she’s kind of in a bit of a state, and I’m worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” husband Leslie Scott Schellenberg said.

“I love you and miss you and want to see you again.”

Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police said Stuart’s case is a top priority, given she is pregnant and the temperature is close to freezing.

“This 38-year-old woman does not have a history of taking off,” MacDonald said. “Or being missing.”

“At this point we’re very concerned and the family is very concerned.”

Stuart is 5’2″ and was last seen wearing a black jacket and yellow toque.

Anyone with information should call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.

-With files from Jon Azpiri