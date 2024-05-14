Menu

Fire

Wildfire near Fort Nelson now more than 8,000 hectares, expected to grow

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'More wildfire evacuations in northeastern B.C., Parker Lake fire explodes in size'
More wildfire evacuations in northeastern B.C., Parker Lake fire explodes in size
WATCH: A wildfire threatening Fort Nelson has managed to stay away from the town's outskirts -- so far. But the Parker Lake fire has grown over the last day. And as Andrea Macpherson reports, another wildfire further south is also prompting evacuations.
The Parker Lake wildfire, burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C., is now an estimated 8,433 hectares in size and officials expect it to keep growing.

The weather is playing a key role in the wildfire fight, however, with the next 24 hours deemed critical.

Rain fell around the town of Fort Nelson on Tuesday but the main focus is on the wind direction.

The winds did not push the fire towards the community and neighbouring First Nation, as officials feared, but they are warning that could change easily.

About 4,700 people have been on evacuation order since Friday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mayor on impact of Parker Lake wildfire Tuesday'
B.C. mayor on impact of Parker Lake wildfire Tuesday

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but it’s looking good (Tuesday),” Mayor Rob Fraser with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality told Global News.

“Maybe the Wildfire Service will get a chance to corral this here in the next few days if this holds.

“If we get a lot of winds from the west, that will push the edge of the fire towards the community. The front of the fire has actually gone past and has gone down in the valley closer to the river.”

Meanwhile, there is another wildfire about 60 km away from Fort St. John, which is now about 600 hectares in size and near the Doig River First Nation.

On Monday afternoon, 175 people were ordered to leave their homes due to that wildfire.

