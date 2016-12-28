Abbotsford police search for missing pregnant woman

Police are searching for a pregnant Abbotsford woman who hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday afternoon.

Marie Stuart, who is five months pregnant, was last seen in the area of the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in the 32900-block of South Fraser Way around 3 p.m. Abbotsford Police said Stuart became separated from her husband after the two got off a bus at the shopping centre and went in opposite directions.

Her husband was unable to find her and then called police.

“She’s been pretty moody…she’s kind of in a bit of a state, and I’m worried that she might just wander aimlessly,” husband Leslie Scott Schellenberg said.

Search-and-rescue crews have been called in to help police.

Stuart is 38 years old, 5’2″ tall and was last seen wearing black jacket and yellow toque.

Anyone with information about Stuart should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.