BC Ferries announces all-gender washrooms, free menstrual supplies for passengers

BC Ferries announced it will be moving to all-gender washrooms, more accessible signage and will provide menstrual supplies for all passengers.

The organization said in a release it has joined United Way’s BC Period Promise to provide no-cost menstrual products on all vessels and at all terminals.

“These initiatives are more than just enhancements to our services; they represent our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the diverse needs of all our customers,” Lindsay Matthews, vice-president of Public Affairs & Marketing at BC Ferries said in a statement.

In addition, BC Ferries said it will convert more than 300 public and employee single-use washrooms, both on ships and at terminals, in order to improve accessibility.

Braille washroom signs will now be included on every vessel, which is part of a broader effort for the upcoming busy season with full implementation by spring 2025.