Health

BC Ferries announces all-gender washrooms, free menstrual supplies for passengers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 7:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries starts vessel replacement process'
BC Ferries starts vessel replacement process
WATCH: We're getting our first look at what the next major vessels for BC Ferries could look like. The Crown corporation has unveiled plans for seven new ships by the end of the decade, but as Angela Jung reports, there's no guarantee they'll be built in B.C – Feb 27, 2024
BC Ferries announced it will be moving to all-gender washrooms, more accessible signage and will provide menstrual supplies for all passengers.

The organization said in a release it has joined United Way’s BC Period Promise to provide no-cost menstrual products on all vessels and at all terminals.

“These initiatives are more than just enhancements to our services; they represent our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the diverse needs of all our customers,” Lindsay Matthews, vice-president of Public Affairs & Marketing at BC Ferries said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries expanding pet area on some vessels'
BC Ferries expanding pet area on some vessels
In addition, BC Ferries said it will convert more than 300 public and employee single-use washrooms, both on ships and at terminals, in order to improve accessibility.

Braille washroom signs will now be included on every vessel, which is part of a broader effort for the upcoming busy season with full implementation by spring 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

