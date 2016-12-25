Entertainment
December 25, 2016 6:18 pm
Updated: December 25, 2016 6:43 pm

George Michael dead: Former ‘Wham’ singer dies at 53: reports

By Variety Staff Reuters

British singer George Michael performs at a charity concert in Paris, France in this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo.

(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
George Michael, the pop artist and former member of the group Wham!, has died at the age of 53.

The singer “passed away peacefully at his home,” according to a statement from his publicist provided to the BBC.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend Georgepassed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” read the statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, formed duo Wham! with schoolfriend Andrew Ridgeley; their hits included “Club Tropicana” and “Last Christmas.” He later went solo, with his first solo album, “Faith,” becoming a huge success. He sold more than 100 million albums over almost four decades.

More to come…

