Fans mourn George Michael as charities praise his good works

LONDON – Fans are mourning the death of pop star George Michael as British charities praise his generosity.

The singer’s death was announced late Sunday night. Many paid tribute on Facebook and Twitter and others cited years of good works that received little publicity.

WATCH: Dozens of tearful fans setup a vigil for George Michael outside the Oxfordshire home where he died.



He was lauded Monday for helping many British organizations including Macmillan Cancer Support, Childline, and the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps support AIDS victims.

READ MORE: Former Wham! Singer George Michael Dies At 53

Jane Barron from the Trust said Michael made many donations and gifts, including the royalties of his “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” duet with Elton John in 1991.

Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit “Jesus To A Child” to the charity, which offers phone counselling for young people.

She said he was extraordinarily generous and “determined” to avoid publicity about his donations.

Fans and friends alike turned to social media to share their condolences and dismay at the singer’s death.

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016