Kelowna light display benefits Salvation Army

Kelowna resident Ken Berry has turned his front yard into a Christmas light extravaganza.

He’s lit up his house with about 10,000 bulbs.

Berry has only been in Kelowna for two years, but he’s brought the tradition with him from Williams Lake – where his house was a community gathering place over the holidays.

“We had people being proposed to, choirs coming, street parties,” Berry said. “We didn’t hold them, they came to us.”

In front of his festive home, there is a familiar red Christmas kettle, encouraging onlookers to drop in a dollar or two.

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is still $180,000 shy of its fundraising goal.

The money collected over the holidays is used to help people in need year-round.

“Just this week I had a senior call with a difficult situation,” Pastor Darryl Burry said. “The pipes were frozen and they had nowhere to turn.”

Anyone who would like to take in Berry’s display and drop a donation into the Salvation Army kettle can head over to 875 Theodora Road in Kelowna.