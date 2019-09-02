Entertainment
Updated: September 2, 2019 4:11 pm

Live in the Okanagan: The last shows to sing you out of summer

Even though the line ups are shrinking, there will still be some amazing shows in the Okanagan this week.

Enderby

Thursday, Sept. 5

Shaela Miller at The Small Axe Bistro 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Wednesday, Sept. 4

The Rebirth at Bean To Cup 

  • Scheduled 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at revelinx.com

 

Kelowna

Monday, Sept. 2 

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Rebelinx at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p. m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Sept. 5

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Penticton

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Styx and Loverboy at the South Okanagan Events Centre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available ev6.evenue.net

Sandtimer at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

 

 

 

 
