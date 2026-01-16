Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

This ‘landmark’ Nova Scotia castle is back up for sale. The price has gone up

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted January 16, 2026 10:44 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia castle up for sale again'
Nova Scotia castle up for sale again
An iconic Nova Scotia castle is up for sale again. The current owner purchased the unique property in 2024 with a vision to transform it into something out of a fairytale. But following a personal loss, the chateau has found itself back on the market. Ella MacDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia home drew admirers — and its fair share of media attention —when it was first purchased in 2024.

“I think it is a landmark, really. You don’t drive that section of Highway 105 without your heading turning and looking and seeing there’s a castle there,” said Jenessa MacInnis, a Re/Max real estate agent for the home.

The castle — in every sense of the word — with its charming character and a stunning view, sits on about 160 acres of land in the Cape Breton community of Bras d’Or. It has 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and offers private access to a Bras d’Or Lakefront.

“The potential is only limited by your imagination,” she said.

But now, two years after it was purchased for roughly $1 million, the property is back up for sale and listed at $1.65 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Owner Elaine Knight, who lives in Ontario, and her partner Rose had plans to transform the property into a community hub for events and tourism.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pair’s retirement plans were to renovate the space together, but that dream was cut short when Rose received life-altering news.

“As many of you know, my best friend and partner, Rose, who co-purchased the castle with me two years ago, recently passed away,” Knight wrote in a Facebook post this week on her decision to list the property.

“We bought the property two years ago in January 2024. One week later, Rose was diagnosed with leukemia, and she eventually passed away in March 2025. She never made it back to the castle,” the post went on to say.

Trending Now

During that ordeal, Knight forged ahead with the renovations herself.

“What they’ve done is replaced the majority of the exterior walls, so that was a massive project that including framing, sheathing, outside wrap,” MacInnis said.

Ideally, Knight would like to find a business partner who would split ownership of the site and help bring Rose’s vision to life.

But if that’s not in the cards, she hopes the next owner will appreciate the castle as much as she does.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, we’re up for conversations,” MacInnis said.

Interested buyers can schedule showings until Jan. 30.

 

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices