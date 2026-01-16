This ‘landmark’ Nova Scotia castle is back up for sale. The price has gone up

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia home drew admirers — and its fair share of media attention —when it was first purchased in 2024.

“I think it is a landmark, really. You don’t drive that section of Highway 105 without your heading turning and looking and seeing there’s a castle there,” said Jenessa MacInnis, a Re/Max real estate agent for the home.

The castle — in every sense of the word — with its charming character and a stunning view, sits on about 160 acres of land in the Cape Breton community of Bras d’Or. It has 10 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and offers private access to a Bras d’Or Lakefront.

“The potential is only limited by your imagination,” she said.

But now, two years after it was purchased for roughly $1 million, the property is back up for sale and listed at $1.65 million.

Owner Elaine Knight, who lives in Ontario, and her partner Rose had plans to transform the property into a community hub for events and tourism.

The pair’s retirement plans were to renovate the space together, but that dream was cut short when Rose received life-altering news.

“As many of you know, my best friend and partner, Rose, who co-purchased the castle with me two years ago, recently passed away,” Knight wrote in a Facebook post this week on her decision to list the property.

“We bought the property two years ago in January 2024. One week later, Rose was diagnosed with leukemia, and she eventually passed away in March 2025. She never made it back to the castle,” the post went on to say.

During that ordeal, Knight forged ahead with the renovations herself.

“What they’ve done is replaced the majority of the exterior walls, so that was a massive project that including framing, sheathing, outside wrap,” MacInnis said.

Ideally, Knight would like to find a business partner who would split ownership of the site and help bring Rose’s vision to life.

But if that’s not in the cards, she hopes the next owner will appreciate the castle as much as she does.

“Honestly, we’re up for conversations,” MacInnis said.

Interested buyers can schedule showings until Jan. 30.