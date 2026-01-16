ICE threw flashbangs, tear gas under car with our 6 kids inside, Minneapolis parents say

Three children, including a six-month-old, were hospitalized Wednesday night after U.S. federal officers reportedly deployed tear gas at their vehicle during the ongoing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.
Shawn Jackson and his wife, Destiny, told the New York Times that they were driving home from their son’s basketball game when they found themselves caught in the crossfire of a protest in North Minneapolis.
When they tried to turn their car around to exit the blocked-off street, the family said they were surrounded by federal agents.
“From the side, the front and from behind me, it was nothing but ICE,” said Jackson.
The mother said that crowd-control grenades went off around them and a tear gas canister rolled underneath their car. She said there was an explosion that rocked the vehicle, deployed the airbags and filled the interior with smoke.
She said that their six-month-old infant stopped breathing and lost consciousness. She performed CPR on her baby while other people tried to help her other children.
“My kids were innocent, I was innocent, my husband was innocent, this shouldn’t have happened,” Destiny told Fox News.
“We were just trying to go home.”
Three of the children, including the infant, were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
