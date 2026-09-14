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3 comments

  1. Norman McKinnon
    September 14, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    Of course the entire Trump extended RINO CRIME FAMILY is heavily embedded into the Russian crime industry. No surprises there. Do any of the Trumps pay actual Income taxes 🤔

  2. Elldub
    September 14, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    No surprise there.

  3. Dave
    September 14, 2026 at 3:36 pm

    Good for them

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World

Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding funded in part by Russian oligarch, couple says

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press
Posted September 14, 2026 3:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump doubles down on threats of U.S. control in Greenland as son visits country'
Trump doubles down on threats of U.S. control in Greenland as son visits country
Greenland got a visitor today who claims he's just a tourist, but his name is Donald Trump Jr., and his dad wants to take over the place. It's not the first time Trump has suggested Greenland should belong to the U.S. — except it's a Danish territory, and Denmark’s prime minister says it's not for sale. Jackson Proskow reports – Jan 7, 2025
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Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife, Bettina, is confirming that her May wedding weekend celebration was partially funded by a man with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on her Instagram page Monday morning signed by the couple, Bettina Trump wrote that the man, Umar Kremlev, was a “dear friend,” who “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding.”

“It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful,” it went on.

ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative website, reported earlier Monday that the wedding between Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas was heavily funded by Kremlev, a Russian oligarch who heads the International Boxing Association. ProPublica reported that Kremlev “footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses,” including paying to rent out one of two private islands where the three-day party was held and a fireworks show.

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In the post, Bettina Trump said that she and the president’s son were married in a private ceremony “surrounded ONLY by our family.”

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“The weekend that followed had actually been planned well in advance as a fun weekend with friends. It was never intended to be our wedding weekend. When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds,” it went on.

“It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift.”

Click to play video: 'Trump says Putin wants peace deal for Ukraine amid continued strikes'
Trump says Putin wants peace deal for Ukraine amid continued strikes

That gift comes as Russia remains at war following its invasion of Ukraine and as the president has failed to broker a promised peace deal between the nations.

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Kremlev was recently honored with the Order of Friendship by Putin, according to the International Boxing Association, and accompanied Putin to China as part of a Russian delegation, according to the Chinese state media cited by the outlet.

Trump Jr. has previously been scrutinized over his Russian ties. During the 2016 campaign, his meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in Trump Tower was the subject of intense scrutiny by federal and congressional investigators probing whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the election.

The meeting had been billed as an opportunity to discuss potentially incriminating information about the president’s then-Democrat opponent, Hillary Rodham Clinton, as part of the Russian government’s efforts to help Trump Jr.’s father win the White House.

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